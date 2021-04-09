Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Central NC

Severe weather threatens parts of central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather continues to close in on parts of central North Carolina late Friday afternoon and into evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Northampton; Person; Vance and Warren counties.

Quarter-sized hail fell during a severe storm that passed through Clarksville, Virginia on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that at 5:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was over Angier, about 8 miles north of Lillington, moving east at 10 mph. The storm was packing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for Person County.

A park ranger said large hail had been observed at Raven Rock State Park.

Winds could damage roofs, siding and trees, the NWS said. People should move indoors and stay away from windows.

Most of the day was sunny and warm.

Some of the storms could have damaging winds but the severe threat should end by 11 or midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s to 60.



This chance for rain comes after more than a week of dry weather. The last measurable rainfall at RDU happened March 31.
Saturday brings with it another chance for storms. Again with the higher chance of rain coming in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs ranging from 75-81.

Some weather models show rain Sunday too, and showers or even a storm are possible along I-95 in the afternoon. Again, highs will be from 75-81.

