Winter Weather Advisory in effect; More than an inch of snow possible Thursday

The advisory is for the northern half of our viewing area from midnight through 8 a.m. on Thursday. The advisory includes the Triangle counties along with areas north, bordering I-85 and I-95.
SNOW UPDATE: It now looks like 1-3" of snow are possible late tonight north of the Triangle, with 1-2" in the Triangle and less than 1" south, #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/GkO6Uq6YV5— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) January 27, 2021
Rain develops from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m, then changes to snow from north to south after midnight through 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Accumulations now look to be 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Virginia border and 1 to 2 inches in the Triangle. Areas south of the Triangle should see less than an inch.
Most of the accumulation should be grassy surfaces, but since this will be occurring at night, there could be slick spots in the morning.
"This looks to be similar to our event last February which dropped i to 3 inches one evening, but did not accumulate on the roads much," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. "Should be a very wet snow, which will be pretty on the trees, etc. It's not often we go from the 50s and sunshine to snow in less than 12 hours; should be interesting."
WATCH: Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry on preps for possible snow Thursday morning
The Sandhills region will see less accumulation, from flurries to a half-inch.
On Thursday, the snow won't stick around long, as temperatures will climb into the 40s after sunrise and clouds move out. It'll stay sunny and windy with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.
Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.
That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen.
Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
