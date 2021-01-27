Weather

Winter Weather Advisory in effect; More than an inch of snow possible Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snow is possible on Thursday morning -- and a little more than originally expected -- in central North Carolina as a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for a big chunk of the ABC11 viewing area.

The advisory is for the northern half of our viewing area from midnight through 8 a.m. on Thursday. The advisory includes the Triangle counties along with areas north, bordering I-85 and I-95.



Rain develops from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m, then changes to snow from north to south after midnight through 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Accumulations now look to be 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Virginia border and 1 to 2 inches in the Triangle. Areas south of the Triangle should see less than an inch.

Most of the accumulation should be grassy surfaces, but since this will be occurring at night, there could be slick spots in the morning.

"This looks to be similar to our event last February which dropped i to 3 inches one evening, but did not accumulate on the roads much," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. "Should be a very wet snow, which will be pretty on the trees, etc. It's not often we go from the 50s and sunshine to snow in less than 12 hours; should be interesting."

WATCH: Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry on preps for possible snow Thursday morning
Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry discusses the possibility of snow Thursday morning.



The Sandhills region will see less accumulation, from flurries to a half-inch.



On Thursday, the snow won't stick around long, as temperatures will climb into the 40s after sunrise and clouds move out. It'll stay sunny and windy with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.

Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.

That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen.

Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
A snowstorm the likes of which our area had never seen before hit central North Carolina in January of 2000.



