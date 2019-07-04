Weather

1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in South Carolina on 4th of July

GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- One person is dead and as many as a dozen people were hurt when lightning struck a popular river gathering spot in South Carolina on Independence Day.

Lightning hit near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County on Thursday afternoon. The hunting attraction and event venue is located along the Black River near the coast.

The county emergency manager, Sam Hodge, said lighting struck near a sand bar and beach area that is frequented by local residents.

Three people were under a tree when the strike happened. One person was in critical condition when transported to the hospital but later died.

Two others taken to the hospital had minor injuries and were treated.

Reports say as many as a dozen people were hurt in all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolina4th of julylightningweatherjuly 4thsevere weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Afternoon storms drench area, more possible on July Fourth evening
Tree falls on house, lightning strike causes fire in Durham
Heat index shuts down boating at Raleigh parks
Bear spotted near downtown Durham
Operator of boat involved in Falls Lake accident to be charged
What you need to know: Raleigh's 4th of July fireworks
25 people to become U.S. citizens in Raleigh on Fourth of July
Show More
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
'Robot' joins Edgecome County Sheriff's Office
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
More TOP STORIES News