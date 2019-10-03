October Heat Record!

A historical day across central North Carolina as the temperature soared to 100 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is the hottest ever for the month of October, and the latest 100 recorded. It's also three hottest temperature of the year--wild for October! There is a break in the heat on the way, but not until Saturday. Tonight, skies will be fair with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A dry cold front will swing through the region tomorrow morning, but the really cool air will not arrive until tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow with bright sun will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.Temperatures will plunge to seasonable levels tomorrow night as the cool air begins to filter in. Look for lows in the mid and upper 50s. Saturday will be an awesome day! There will be a good amount of sunshine and temperatures will only be in the low and mid 70s for highs--enjoy! Temperatures will warm up a bit for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.Another cold front will arrive on Monday and Monday night. Unfortunately, rain will be sparse with the front and only a few showers are likely. Drought conditions will worsen over the next week. The good news is that another surge of cooler air is on the way for next week!Have a great evening,Chris