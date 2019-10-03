Weather

October Heat Record!

A historical day across central North Carolina as the temperature soared to 100 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is the hottest ever for the month of October, and the latest 100 recorded. It's also three hottest temperature of the year--wild for October! There is a break in the heat on the way, but not until Saturday. Tonight, skies will be fair with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A dry cold front will swing through the region tomorrow morning, but the really cool air will not arrive until tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow with bright sun will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures will plunge to seasonable levels tomorrow night as the cool air begins to filter in. Look for lows in the mid and upper 50s. Saturday will be an awesome day! There will be a good amount of sunshine and temperatures will only be in the low and mid 70s for highs--enjoy! Temperatures will warm up a bit for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front will arrive on Monday and Monday night. Unfortunately, rain will be sparse with the front and only a few showers are likely. Drought conditions will worsen over the next week. The good news is that another surge of cooler air is on the way for next week!

Have a great evening,
Chris



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Atiud ndroid today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Brandon Lee guilty of first-degree murder of mother, girlfriend
Heavy delays on I-40 eastbound in Durham due to serious crash
Person County inmate escapes from prison work farm
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside home
Show More
Study: Dads-to-be should stop drinking alcohol before conception
Fake tickets being sold to Pullen Park's Holiday Express
NOAA meteorologist drowns after swimming in rough surf at OBX
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
More TOP STORIES News