EMBED >More News Videos Video: Snow, wintry mix pushes through central North Carolina (1 of 7) NC snow: The latest on snow totals and the storm's timeline NC snow: The latest on snow totals and the storm's timeline

TREE DOWN! This is on Six Forks near Barrett. Police say there was a power line down but that has been removed. Now the tree is the only issue. The road is CLOSED here. @kimdeanerabc11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/v94QsZOITZ — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 9, 2018

How bad is it out here in these streets? That’s a snowplow getting pulled out of the accumulated powder on Highway 49! We spotted it on our way into the western side of Person County. As expected, lots of snow on the roads here now. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/n5KoKT2iuj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 9, 2018

Lots of trouble spots in Lee County near Sanford. This car looks like it hit a slick spot and ran off the road. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Esck7yludR — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 9, 2018

The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle on Sunday Before winter officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season Triangle: RainNorth of RDU: Wintry MixSouth of RDU: May see a break from precipitationTemperatures will remain between 32-34 degrees. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said most of the ABC11 viewing area will avoid a hard freeze overnight.Some areas north and west of Raleigh-Durham could dip below 32 degrees, but the majority of the area will stay above freezing.Triangle: Light wintry mixNorth of RDU: Snow near GreensboroSouth of RDU: RainSnow started falling early Sunday morning, blanketing much of North Carolina by the time the sun rose.Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.RDU averages just under 7 inches of snow per season. RDU averages 0.6 inches of snow in December.As of 1 p.m. Sunday, RDU had received 7 inches of snow on Sunday.RDU is now tied for the third highest daily snowfall amount in December.Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are closed on Monday. A full list can be found here The snow is causing significant problems on the roads."Enjoy the beauty, but respect the danger," Governor Roy Cooper said during a news conference Sunday morning. He said there have been more than 500 wrecks in the state since midnight.GoTriangle, GoCary, GoDurham, and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended all service for the rest of the day.GoRaleigh resumed service on primary streets at noon. Check goraleigh.org for more information.Durham police responded to more than 20 weather-related crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, officers have responded to more than 25 calls to assist stranded motorists. No injuries have been reported.Currently, Duke Street is closed in both directions between Leon Avenue and Murray Avenue. There are also power outages at the intersections of Chapel Hill Road/Anderson Street and Chapel Hill Road/Lakewood Avenue. Power is also out on Garrett Road.The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here Crabtree Valley Mall is closing at 3 p.m. Restaurant and anchor store hours may vary.More than 100 flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning.Southwest has canceled all flights; American Airlines has canceled all regional operations.192,054 people are without power across North Carolina, according to NCDOT officials.Around 6,000 of those are in Wake County.