accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

The first supermoon of 2021 lit up the night sky Monday.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it's not really pink.

The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, the pink moon rose as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It was the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, to be followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching a supermoon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Independent autopsy to be released in Andrew Brown case
LATEST: Updated mask guidance expected today
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
Don't let revenge shopping put you in debt
Cheri Beasley announces run for US Senate
Show More
Watch: Car explodes along TX highway
Apple news to have an effect on already hot housing market
Scammers target job seekers during pandemic
Brown's son says bodycam video shows he was 'executed'
Raleigh HBCUs want Apple's RTP move to boost diversity in tech
More TOP STORIES News