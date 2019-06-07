Weather

Showers, storms likely over next several days

We're in for lots of wet weather this weekend.

A broad area of low pressure across the Southeast will be the main focus of the weather pattern over the coming days.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more prevalent as we progress throughout Friday.

Some of this activity will be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon into the evening.

The deep and plentiful tropical moisture associated with this feature will remain this weekend as the low moves closer.

The potential will be there for localized flooding to occur, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

By Sunday night, rainfall amounts will add up to an average of 1.50 -2.50 inches.



The pattern next week looks to slow down at least for the first half of it.

This low could stall for awhile Monday into Tuesday producing more rain and thunderstorms.

A feature from the west will try to move it out by Wednesday, but there is still some uncertainty with that outcome. The safest thing to say for now is drier conditions look likely by late next week and weekend.

Stay dry!
Steve Stewart




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
23-year-old woman killed in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
4-year-old raises nearly $500 in honor of girl with brain cancer
Show More
Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in drowning accident
Durham man arrested in connection to triple murder in California, officials say
Olympic champion, 41 and mom of 4, wants one more dive at gold
City of Durham approves permits for 800 scooters
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
More TOP STORIES News