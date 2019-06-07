Showers, storms likely over next several days

Wet stretch of weather coming our way with periods of rain today through Monday. Totals could reach 2-3" over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/3YRqtPiyKr — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 7, 2019

We're in for lots of wet weather this weekend.A broad area of low pressure across the Southeast will be the main focus of the weather pattern over the coming days.Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more prevalent as we progress throughout Friday.Some of this activity will be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon into the evening.The deep and plentiful tropical moisture associated with this feature will remain this weekend as the low moves closer.The potential will be there for localized flooding to occur, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.By Sunday night, rainfall amounts will add up to an average of 1.50 -2.50 inches.The pattern next week looks to slow down at least for the first half of it.This low could stall for awhile Monday into Tuesday producing more rain and thunderstorms.A feature from the west will try to move it out by Wednesday, but there is still some uncertainty with that outcome. The safest thing to say for now is drier conditions look likely by late next week and weekend.Stay dry!Steve Stewart