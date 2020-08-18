Weather

Systems churning in the Atlantic now expected to strengthen into tropical cyclones

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two systems in the Atlantic Ocean now have a much higher chance of becoming tropical cyclones.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center gave the two systems about a 50-50 shot of developing. By Tuesday one system had a 60 percent chance and the other had a 90 percent chance.

The closest tropical wave is currently located in the eastern Carribean Sea. It is the system with a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

It is moving west at about 20 miles per hour. Models currently show it slowing down when it gets closer to the Gulf of Mexico. That's when it could strengthen into a more significant storm.

Meanwhile, the tropical wave further out in the Atlantic Ocean is the one that now has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.


This system will soon move over warm water that is likely to strengthen the system. It could organize and form into a tropical cyclone in the next day or so.

Right now, it is still way to early to determine if either of these systems will affect North Carolina.

The next system that forms will take on the name Laura; the system after that would be named Marco. If these storms become Laura and Marco, they would both be the earliest storms to take on L and M names.

