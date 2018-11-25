The National Weather Service confirmed EF0 and EF2 tornadoes touched down near Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle.
The first tornado, the EF0 in Cape Carteret, made landfall around 2:06 p.m. It had winds of 80 mph and traveled .35 miles while on the ground.
The second tornado, the EF2 near Emerald Isle, touched down for six minutes starting at 2:10 p.m. It had winds of 120 mph and traveled 2.8 miles.
Several homes were damaged by the EF2 tornado, according to WCTI. Thousands of people were without power, but no serious injuries were reported.