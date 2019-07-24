2 tornadoes touched down in Wake, Johnston counties during Tuesday's storms

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Willow Spring followed by an EF-1 tornado in Clayton during Tuesday's storms.
The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado touched down in Willow Spring just after 2:30 p.m. and traveled for 1.2 miles with speeds of 75-85 mph.
The tornado in Clayton happened at 3 p.m. and traveled a quarter of a mile with speeds of 80-90 mph.
No injuries were reported.
