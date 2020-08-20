tropical depression

National Hurricane Center tracking 2 systems expected to become named tropical storms soon

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two tropical depressions have now formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and both are expected to strengthen into tropical storms in the coming days.

Tropical Depression Thirteen officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. It is now located about 750 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Thirteen has maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour, and it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm--at which point it would become Tropical Storm Laura--sometime Thursday.



Tropical Depression Thirteen is still about four days out before reaching the states. It will be moving north-northwest of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing rainfall and wind impacts. Depending on the forecast, the system could make it to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida by Sunday night.

At this time, the system is not expected to impact North Carolina.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday morning about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, which is located on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Like thirteen, it has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is also expected to strengthen into a tropical storm; that could take place sometime Thursday or Friday.



If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (One caveat: Whichever of these storms becomes a tropical storm first will be named Laura. The second will become Marco. So despite their current numerical designation, it is possible for Tropical Depression Fourteen to become Laura and Tropical Depression Thirteen to become Marco.)

Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana.

WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Tropical Storm Josephine expected to stay out to sea
Tropical Storm Josephine becomes earliest J-named storm
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form on Thursday
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest increase in cases in 2 weeks
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
Teachers' hip-hop video 'poppin' across the country
Judge dismisses Trump's bid to block release of his tax returns
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
Candlelight vigils held for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Democrats pound DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
Show More
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Helping kids keep their morale up as they return to school
Firefighter burned while fighting Durham building fire
Child car seat giveaway set for Thursday in Apex
Sunflower field opening in Garner
More TOP STORIES News