2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two systems in the Atlantic Ocean have about a 50-50 shot of turning into our next named storms of the hurricane season.
The first is located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands. It's moving west quickly--at about 20 miles per hour.
That breakneck speed is expected to prevent it from significantly strengthening. It's going to move through eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. When it gets into the western Caribbean Sea, it is expected to slow down.
When it slows down, it could strengthen into a more significant storm.
Then, just off the coast of Africa there is another tropical wave.
It has a 60 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next five days.
Both of those storms could set the record for the earliest L- and M-named storms.
This year's L-named storm is Laura, and the M-named storm is Marco.
