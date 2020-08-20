tropical depression

National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems systems that threaten Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two tropical depressions have now formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and in the last day, neither have made any outstanding changes.

If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. The closest thing last seen to this were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm.


Tropical Depression Thirteen officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. The system has triggered Tropical Storm Watches for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Thirteen has maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour, and it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm--at which point it would become Tropical Storm Laura-- sometime Friday.



Tropical Depression Thirteen is still about three days out before reaching the states. The system is slated to bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impact to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahama and Florida this weekend and early next week.
At this time, neither system is not expected to impact North Carolina.


Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday morning about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, which is located on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.

It has maximum winds of 25 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour. It is also expected to strengthen into a tropical storm; that could take place sometime Friday.




If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (One caveat: Whichever of these storms becomes a tropical storm first will be named Laura. The second will become Marco. So despite their current numerical designation, it is possible for Tropical Depression Fourteen to become Laura and Tropical Depression Thirteen to become Marco.)

Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana.

WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Tropical Storm Josephine expected to stay out to sea
Tropical Storm Josephine becomes earliest J-named storm
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form on Thursday
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reveals he has cancer
NC State to move classes online due to COVID-19
Wife of man killed by CCSO deputy says she asked VA for help
UNC-Chapel Hill pauses undergraduate classes until Wednesday
LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional COVID-19 clusters
AP: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber
Show More
NC Democrats excited for last night of DNC
'Buyer protected' used car scam rampant online
Cyclist attacked on Raleigh greenway dies
Hackers disrupt NC school districts during online classes
Shift to new data system causes COVID-19 data confusion
More TOP STORIES News