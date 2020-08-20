National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems systems that threaten Gulf of Mexico

If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. The closest thing last seen to this were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm.
Tropical Depression Thirteen officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. The system has triggered Tropical Storm Watches for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Thirteen has maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour, and it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm--at which point it would become Tropical Storm Laura-- sometime Friday.
Tropical Depression Thirteen is still about three days out before reaching the states. The system is slated to bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impact to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahama and Florida this weekend and early next week.
At this time, neither system is not expected to impact North Carolina.
Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday morning about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, which is located on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.
It has maximum winds of 25 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour. It is also expected to strengthen into a tropical storm; that could take place sometime Friday.
If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (One caveat: Whichever of these storms becomes a tropical storm first will be named Laura. The second will become Marco. So despite their current numerical designation, it is possible for Tropical Depression Fourteen to become Laura and Tropical Depression Thirteen to become Marco.)
Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana.
