HURRICANE

2018 ABC11 Hurricane Special

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

Be prepared for hurricane season.

Watch the full ABC11 special right here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanesevere weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More hurricane
WEATHER
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching hurricane
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News