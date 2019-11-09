Weather

Feeling Like January

A light north wind continues to allow the season's coldest air thus far to filter into the Triangle early today. Most low temperatures should be in the mid- or upper 20s, effectively bringing an end to the growing season.

Today, we're expecting very cool air to prevail, with most highs in the mid- or upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight, although it will be mostly clear, temperatures should be mostly in the mid- and upper 30s.

The reason it won't be as cold as last night is due to the fact that the wind isn't expected to subside completely.

Temperatures will have a slight rebound Sunday and Monday with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the beginning of the new workweek. This won't last long, however. A strong cold front will be sweeping into the area on Tuesday. And, while no heavy rain is expected to fall, cold air will follow with high temperatures through midweek failing to break out of the 40s. Nighttime low temperatures will be well below the freezing mark across all of Central North Carolina.

This pattern of cold air will last through midweek, eventually allowing temperatures for Friday and the weekend to climb once again.
Unfortunately, this will be partially due to an upper-level low dragging its way north along the East coast. On Friday and Saturday, rain could fall throughout much of the area, especially in the eastern portions closer to the coast. Often with these types of systems, lots of factors can impact the strength and distance of rain and, as a result, even though computer models seem in good agreement now, we will be more confident in this forecast as the system develops further and a clearer picture emerges.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart


