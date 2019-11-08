Weather

Feeling Like January

The coldest air of the season so far is here! Despite a good deal of sun, temperatures today barely got above 50, about 15 degrees below normal.

Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures will drop into the 20s in many areas. Not record setting cold, but every body will drop a few degrees below freezing.

Tomorrow will bring more of the same chilly conditions with highs struggling into the low and mid 50s during the day despite lots of sun. Overnight low temperatures could be somewhat higher as winds are not expected to completely die down unlike tonight.

Temperatures will see a nice rebound Sunday and Monday with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the start of the work week. This won't last long as another cold front will sweep into the area Tuesday. Although no heavy rain is expected with this system, cold air will follow with high temperatures through midweek failing to break out of the 40s and low temperatures into the low and mid 20s across all of central North Carolina. Have a great weekend!



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Fayetteville Police ID officer who killed suspect at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, including pay raises for teachers
Show More
City of Durham wants your feedback on scooters
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Man killed in crash involving 4 vehicles on Hammond Road identified
More TOP STORIES News