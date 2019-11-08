Feeling Like January

The coldest air of the season so far is here! Despite a good deal of sun, temperatures today barely got above 50, about 15 degrees below normal.Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures will drop into the 20s in many areas. Not record setting cold, but every body will drop a few degrees below freezing.Tomorrow will bring more of the same chilly conditions with highs struggling into the low and mid 50s during the day despite lots of sun. Overnight low temperatures could be somewhat higher as winds are not expected to completely die down unlike tonight.Temperatures will see a nice rebound Sunday and Monday with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the start of the work week. This won't last long as another cold front will sweep into the area Tuesday. Although no heavy rain is expected with this system, cold air will follow with high temperatures through midweek failing to break out of the 40s and low temperatures into the low and mid 20s across all of central North Carolina. Have a great weekend!