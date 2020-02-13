Dry But Chilly Weekend

It was a lovely but chilly Valentine's day, however the core of the cold arrives tomorrow morning.While you won't need the umbrella this weekend, extra layers will be necessary. High pressure will provide dry conditions for the next two days.Saturday morning arrives with temperatures in the mid 20s and will only climb into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Sunday morning remains cold with morning lows in the lower 30s. Then temperatures become more typical with highs in the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.President's Day will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s. But our next best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday and may persist early into the day on Wednesday. After the passage of yet another cold front early Wednesday morning, temperatures tumble once again with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s for the rest of the week.Enjoy the cold but mostly clear weekend!Your New Meteorologist,Robert Johnson