Weather

National Hurricane Center monitoring three systems with low chances to develop into serious storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a record-breaking hurricane season, the Atlantic storm basin has been relatively quiet over the past couple days.

However, the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three potential systems.


None of the three are likely to develop into a serious storm, but if they do, the next one to be named will be called Epsilon.

Despite this lull in hurricane activity, hurricane season does not end until November 30. In North Carolina, the most destructive hurricane to ever make landfall (Hurricane Hazel), happened in October.

First system
A weak area of low pressure located near the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Upper-level wind is expected to keep this system from developing, but it still will produce heavy rainfall for the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

This system only has a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression.

Second system

A low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

This system could strengthen early next week, but it still only has a 20 percent chance to become a tropical depression.

The system should pass between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles.

Third system
An area of low pressure could form early next week in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

It will then start moving west-northwest, and it also has just a 20 percent chance to become a tropical depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
In-person early voting starts today in NC
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Cooper, Forest face off in only NC gubernatorial debate of 2020
Shawn's Ride created to help family after tragic motorcycle crash
6 most destructive hurricanes in North Carolina history
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
Show More
Clyde Cooper's BBQ reopens in downtown Raleigh - for now
Local Shark Tank winner's business expands amid pandemic
Judge rules North Carolina must strengthen absentee ballot witness rule
Emails show concern among faculty before UNC reopened in August
George Floyd's sister said her hope in justice system is fading
More TOP STORIES News