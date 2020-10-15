National Hurricane Center monitoring three systems with low chances to develop into serious storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a record-breaking hurricane season, the Atlantic storm basin has been relatively quiet over the past couple days.
However, the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three potential systems.
None of the three are likely to develop into a serious storm, but if they do, the next one to be named will be called Epsilon.
Despite this lull in hurricane activity, hurricane season does not end until November 30. In North Carolina, the most destructive hurricane to ever make landfall (Hurricane Hazel), happened in October.
First system
A weak area of low pressure located near the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Upper-level wind is expected to keep this system from developing, but it still will produce heavy rainfall for the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days.
This system only has a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression.
Second system
A low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.
This system could strengthen early next week, but it still only has a 20 percent chance to become a tropical depression.
The system should pass between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles.
Third system
An area of low pressure could form early next week in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.
It will then start moving west-northwest, and it also has just a 20 percent chance to become a tropical depression.
