30-degree temperature swing to make for cool, wet weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front will approach tonight and Saturday and it will bring some scattered showers and storms. Saturday won't be a rain out and there will be some dry times. Highs on Saturday will cool down into the low and mid 80s.The cold front will push to the coast on Sunday, but clouds will linger and there could be patches of light rain or drizzle. Temperatures look to be unseasonably cool with highs only in the mid 60s--about 15 to 20 below normal!Fortunately, Memorial Day is shaping up to be a nice day with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.Have a great Friday!Steve Stewart