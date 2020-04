3,000 without power after swift storm passes through the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Around 3,000 people are without power after a swift storm rolled through central North Carolina on Sunday night.Of the 3,000 within the Triangle, Duke Energy's power outage map shows that a majority of them are in the Chapel Hill area. Power is expected to be restored to the area at 10 p.m., according to Duke Energy.A severe storm warning was in effect for Orange County from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.To report a power outage, click here or call Duke Energy at 1 (800)-769-3766.