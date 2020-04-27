Weather

3,000 without power after swift storm passes through the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Around 3,000 people are without power after a swift storm rolled through central North Carolina on Sunday night.

Of the 3,000 within the Triangle, Duke Energy's power outage map shows that a majority of them are in the Chapel Hill area. Power is expected to be restored to the area at 10 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

A severe storm warning was in effect for Orange County from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

To report a power outage, click here or call Duke Energy at 1 (800)-769-3766.
