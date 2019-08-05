Weather

More than 35 rip current rescues reported at Wrightsville Beach on Sunday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 35 rip current water rescues were reported at Wrightsville Beach Sunday.

The moderate risk for rip currents continued through the day Monday.

The surf forecast showed possible waves of one to two feet.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.



Here's what you should know about rip currents, according to AccuWeather.
  1. Rip currents aren't just dangerous -- they can be deadly. The phenomenon accounts for about 100 deaths every year at U.S. beaches.
  2. Rip currents don't drag you underwater. Instead, they pull you away from shore.
  3. If you get caught in one, do not try to swim back to shore or panic. These two actions will only cause you to get tired more quickly, which increases the danger.
  4. Instead, swim parallel to the shore. If you are too tried to swim parallel, you can try calmly floating until the current dies down, or you can wave and yell to try to get the attention of a lifeguard.


