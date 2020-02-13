50 Degree Temperature Swing This Week

Temperatures this morning were not nearly as cold as yesterday morning as we continue to dig ourselves out of this latest May cold snap. Outside of a weak cold front today which will keep things "chilly" through tomorrow, temperatures will be on the rise through the rest of this week.An area of low pressure, which will be in place around the New York/Pennsylvania state line this morning, will move off the coast of New England heading into tonight. A trailing cold front will sweep across the area this morning helping to usher in a much drier air mass by the midday and afternoon. No rain is expected with the passage of this front and cloud cover may be limited as well to just a few clouds this morning with more sunshine by this afternoon, along with breezy west-northwest winds.A ridge of Canadian high pressure starts to nudge in from the central United States for tonight, which will help to keep skies generally clear across the region. With a little lighter winds, temperatures will quickly fall back into the upper 30s in the Triangle, with colder readings possible for outlying areas. While widespread frost is not anticipated, some patchy frost may occur in the typically colder spots of Central North Carolina by tomorrow morning.The center of the Canadian high will reach the coast on Wednesday, allowing winds to shift to the southeast and then south, bringing in some (slightly) warmer air. A more meaningful push of warmer air comes Thursday with the jet stream lifting northward and a deep-layer southwesterly flow resulting. In fact, temperatures could be a bit above average for Thursday with the warming trend continuing on Friday and into the weekend with a Bermuda high setting up.An area of low pressure is expected to form near Florida or the Southeast coast later this week or this next weekend. Whether this low takes on some subtropical or tropical characteristics remains to be seen and it does move out to sea and away from the U.S.At the same time, a cold front will approach from the west this weekend. Computer forecast models hold the Bermuda high firmly across the southeastern U.S. into this weekend, which may make it difficult for the incoming cold front to make any headway across the mountains.We may need to wait until next Monday to see any threat for a shower or thunderstorm for the area.Have a great week!Bigweather