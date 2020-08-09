earthquake

5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta, North Carolina could be felt across parts of the state Sunday morning.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina.

For reference, Sparta is 145 miles west northwest of Raleigh.

Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar reacts to 5.1 earthquake that rattled North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar reacts to 5.1 earthquake that rattled through North Carolina





Tim Pulliam is in Sparta assessing damage and getting reaction from local residents about the earthquake.

EMBED More News Videos

Gerson Cuevos and his family just bought this home in Sparta, which is near the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude NC earthquake



The mayor issued a state of emergency to get state and federal support for structural damages.



ABC11 callers from around the Triangle began reporting their homes shaking just after 8:05 a.m.

WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness Molly Bagby describes North Carolina earthquake that happened near her home in Glade Valley


The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.

The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude near Skyland in February 1916.

WATCH: ABC11's Tisha Powell reacts to feeling the North Carolina 5.1 earthquake in Orange County
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's Tisha Powell reacts to feeling the North Carolina 5.1 earthquake in Orange County



HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO? SEND IT TO US HERE

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.



ABC11's Steve Stewart says aftershocks could be felt later today or in the coming days.

WATCH: California native Gloria Rodriguez walks us through what earthquakes typically feel like
EMBED More News Videos

California native Gloria Rodriguez describes what earthquakes typically feel like

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncearthquakenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 6 percent positive test rate is lowest over past month
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
How earthquakes are measured
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Georgia school in viral crowded photo has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Trump's weekly unemployment extension met with mixed reactions
Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
Show More
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
NC State superfan takes first steps into arms of former Ms. Wuf
Dirt bike driver seriously injured in Fayetteville collision
Crowds gather for Back the Blue NC rally in Raleigh
Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal
More TOP STORIES News