5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina.
For reference, Sparta is 145 miles west northwest of Raleigh.
Gerson Cuevos just bought this home in Sparta three weeks ago. He doesn’t have #earthquake insurance. He said the 5.1 magnitude quake lasted for about 10 seconds. But it felt longer. His three young daughters, ages 2, 5 and 7 were scared. #earthquakenc pic.twitter.com/fxQxKFUSrF— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 9, 2020
Tim Pulliam is in Sparta assessing damage and getting reaction from local residents about the earthquake.
The mayor issued a state of emergency to get state and federal support for structural damages.
The state of emergency 🚨 in Sparta, N.C. is an effort to get state and federal support for structural damages. Emergency managers and personnel are checking on people’s homes. 11,000 people live in Allegheny County. 1700 in Sparta, the epicenter of the #earthquake #earthquakeNC— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 9, 2020
ABC11 callers from around the Triangle began reporting their homes shaking just after 8:05 a.m.
The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.
The strongest was a 5.2-magnitude near Skyland in February 1916.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Did You Feel It??? According to the USGS, North Carolina just experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter at 2 km SSE of Sparta, North Carolina. For more info click here https://t.co/cq5bMmUcJD pic.twitter.com/pzAt8tvuRP— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 9, 2020
ABC11's Steve Stewart says aftershocks could be felt later today or in the coming days.
