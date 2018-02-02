WEATHER

Six more weeks of winter: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow for 104th time

Punxsutawney Phil after emerging from his burrow on Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WTVD) --
Hundreds gathered in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Friday morning to see if we'll endure six more weeks of winter or jump ahead to spring.

This year, AccuWeather called for cloudy skies in the area on Groundhog Day but that didn't stop Punxsutawney Phil from seeing his shadow.

"Is it an early spring or just more snow? My faithful followers your hands and my paws are getting cold, so here's my forecast not lead but solid gold. I see my royal shadow, six more weeks of winter to go," called out Phil's handler after translating the "Groundhogese."



Since he began predicting the weather in 1887, Phil has seen his shadow 104 times and hasn't seen his shadow 18 times.

RELATED: The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil

However, statistics show his predictions are only right 39 percent of the time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathergroundhog dayweatherpunxsutawney philPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Cooler Air by Tomorrow
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News