A list of the most destructive hurricanes in North Carolina history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the six most destructive hurricanes ever to hit North Carolina:Date: September 13, 1984Landfall: Cape Fear, North CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 2Main impact: FloodingHighest rainfall total: Duplin County, 14 inchesHighest wind gust: Oak Island, 115 mphDamage estimates: $65.5 million dollars (1984 USD)Deaths: 0 (3 indirectly)Date: October 8, 2016Landfall: McClellanville, South CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 1Main impact: FloodingHighest rainfall total: Evergreen, 18.95 inchesHighest wind gust: Nags Head, 97 mphDamage estimates: $10.3 billion total, $1.5 billion NCDeaths: 29 total, 25 in North CarolinaDate: September 16, 1999Landfall: Cape Fear, North CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 2Main impact: FloodingHighest rainfall total: Southport, 24.06 inchesHighest wind gust: Wrightsville Beach, 138 mphDamage estimates: $6.5 billion (1999 USD)Deaths: 57 total, 36 in North CarolinaDate: September 5, 1996Landfall: Cape Fear, North CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 3Main impacts: storm surge, wind damageHighest rainfall total: Southport, 24.06 inchesHighest wind gust: Wilmington, 137 mphDamage estimates: $4.16 billion (1996 USD)Deaths: 26 total, 14 in North CarolinaDate: September 14, 2018Landfall: Wrightsville Beach, North CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 1Main impacts: Flooding, storm surgeHighest rainfall total: Elizabethtown, 35.93 inchesHighest wind gust: Cape Lookout, 106 mphDamage estimates: $25 billion total, $22 billion in NCDeaths: 22 total, 15 in North Carolina (25 more indirect deaths in NC)Date: October 15, 1954Landfall: Calabash, North CarolinaSaffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale: Category 4Main impacts: wind, flooding, storm surgeHighest rainfall total: Robbins, 11.3 inchesHighest wind gust: Cape Lookout, 106 mphDamage estimates: $308 million (1954 USD)Deaths: 95 total, 19 in North Carolina