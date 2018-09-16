SEVERE WEATHER

6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters

Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix. (KTRK)

Here are six things you need to know about driving in floodwaters:

The threat to your safety is real
People don't often realize the power floodwaters really have. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said half of all flood-related drownings happen in cars.

A little water can do a lot of damage
You might think it would take massive amounts of water to move your vehicle, but as little as 12 inches can push your vehicle off a roadway.

Be careful if you have to get out
If you leave your vehicle and enter floodwaters on foot, be aware that just six inches could knock you off your feet and drag you away.

Barriers are there for a reason
Sadly, we've seen drivers go around traffic barriers only to end up losing their vehicles or even their lives. The risk is never worth bypassing roadblocks.

Your vehicle is not worth your life
We have also seen moments where drivers fearing losing their vehicle get stuck in dangerous situations. If you sense you are becoming trapped, look for a high place to park your vehicle.

If you can safely exit the vehicle to avoid floodwaters, make a move quickly and take cover. Be aware of walking through high water.

If you see water, exercise caution
Four words we always say, but some people don't always heed: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. If you see water on the road, you never know how deep it could be, especially if it's dark. Don't risk driving through high water.
