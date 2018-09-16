6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters

Here are six things you need to know about driving in floodwaters:

People don't often realize the power floodwaters really have. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said half of all flood-related drownings happen in cars.You might think it would take massive amounts of water to move your vehicle, but as little as 12 inches can push your vehicle off a roadway.If you leave your vehicle and enter floodwaters on foot, be aware that just six inches could knock you off your feet and drag you away.Sadly, we've seen drivers go around traffic barriers only to end up losing their vehicles or even their lives. The risk is never worth bypassing roadblocks.We have also seen moments where drivers fearing losing their vehicle get stuck in dangerous situations. If you sense you are becoming trapped, look for a high place to park your vehicle.If you can safely exit the vehicle to avoid floodwaters, make a move quickly and take cover. Be aware of walking through high water.Four words we always say, but some people don't always heed: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. If you see water on the road, you never know how deep it could be, especially if it's dark. Don't risk driving through high water.