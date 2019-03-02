Weather

60s today but Arctic air moving in this week

EMBED <>More Videos

A weak area of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern in the Triangle today, but only for a short while. Expect o a dry start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will also become milder this afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 60s.
However, this area of high pressure will slide east tonight.

Therefore, clouds to build back into the area as the next storm system approaches.

A strong storm system and its trailing cold front will cross the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic region later Sunday before the storm moves by the southern New England coast. Rain will begin around the Triangle Sunday afternoon, then will continue at night. The rain can be heavy at times which may lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out as well.

A broad area of high pressure will encompass much of the East early next week, but a deep trough will plunge south into the Southeast and much chillier air will funnel in. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds on occasion Monday through Wednesday. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s, but then the chillier Arctic air will be felt beginning Monday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to mid-40s with lows at night dropping into the low 20s.

Have a great weekend,

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Recovery efforts underway after plane crash in Franklin County
Raleigh police charge man after chase ends in crash on I-440
Social media outraged after family's dog seized, sold on Ebay
New NC bill aims to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom
Mardi Gras events in the Triangle, and other things to do this weekend
Garner High School student sends warning about distracted driving
Momo Challenge isn't real: How parents can deal with internet hoaxes
Show More
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
Keeping it Reels: Brothers out of jail after 8 years vow to keep fighting for land
Smithfield police investigating after woman was cut by razor blade on door handle
RDU unanimously approves $24M lease to Wake County mining company
More TOP STORIES News