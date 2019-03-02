60s today but Arctic air moving in this week

A weak area of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern in the Triangle today, but only for a short while. Expect o a dry start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will also become milder this afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 60s.However, this area of high pressure will slide east tonight.Therefore, clouds to build back into the area as the next storm system approaches.A strong storm system and its trailing cold front will cross the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic region later Sunday before the storm moves by the southern New England coast. Rain will begin around the Triangle Sunday afternoon, then will continue at night. The rain can be heavy at times which may lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out as well.A broad area of high pressure will encompass much of the East early next week, but a deep trough will plunge south into the Southeast and much chillier air will funnel in. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds on occasion Monday through Wednesday. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s, but then the chillier Arctic air will be felt beginning Monday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to mid-40s with lows at night dropping into the low 20s.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart