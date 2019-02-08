WEATHER

70 today, 40s tomorrow: Cold weather pushes back into Raleigh

After a brief brush with spring-like temperatures, colder weather will be pushing back in

It will be another warm day on Friday ahead of a cold front that will push through during the afternoon.

It will be a dry frontal passage with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Much colder air will pour in Friday night and lead to a colder weekend for the Triangle.

High pressure will promote dry conditions Saturday through early Sunday before shifting offshore and allowing for the next disturbance to approach late Sunday.



Saturday will see a good deal of sunshine with highs only in the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase Sunday and there will be a spotty shower late in the day, especially over the western counties. Highs again will be mostly in the upper 40s.

Sunday night and Monday will be unsettled with rain and drizzle off and on.

Tuesday also looks to be a rainy day as a front crosses the Southeast. Drier air will finally push back in Wednesday and clouds will begin to break.

Have a great weekend!

