A warm breeze out of the southwest will persist today.This will lead to record-breaking warmth in the Triangle and the Sandhills with highs in the upper 70s.It will stay mild tonight and Friday before the cold front moves east of the area late in the day.Temperatures will dip down to the freezing mark Friday night and then only climb into the upper 40s on Saturday despite a mix of sun and clouds.High pressure will keep conditions dry Sunday again with a blend of sunshine and some clouds. Highs again will be in the upper 40s.The next disturbance will move in on Monday bringing the chance for some rain with high temperatures right around 50 degrees.Temps stay in the 50s through mid-week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather