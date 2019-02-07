WEATHER

Cool Air Arrives Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

A warm breeze out of the southwest will persist today.

This will lead to record-breaking warmth in the Triangle and the Sandhills with highs in the upper 70s.

It will stay mild tonight and Friday before the cold front moves east of the area late in the day.

Temperatures will dip down to the freezing mark Friday night and then only climb into the upper 40s on Saturday despite a mix of sun and clouds.

High pressure will keep conditions dry Sunday again with a blend of sunshine and some clouds. Highs again will be in the upper 40s.

The next disturbance will move in on Monday bringing the chance for some rain with high temperatures right around 50 degrees.

Temps stay in the 50s through mid-week.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
Tractor-trailer crashes into work zone injuring 3 workers
Cumberland County student petitions for gender neutral graduation requirements
Show More
State AG investigates more than 50 complaints against Apex dog trainer
The country's best gin is closer than you think
Bill introduced to make ice cream NC's official frozen treat
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
I-Team: ICE arrests reportedly continue Wednesday across NC
More News