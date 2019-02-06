The warm and spring-like weather will remain in place through the end of the week before a change to cooler weather over the weekend.High pressure stays situated over Florida, and the southwestern Atlantic, today and Thursday. This will keep a warm, southerly flow in place across the region. Daytime high temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 70s and this will challenge the record high of 77 today and a high temperature in the upper 70s on Thursday will set a record for that day.Toward the end of the week a cold front will near from the west. This front is associated with a large storm system currently moving through the Rocky Mountain states. This storm will end up over the Great Lakes by the end of the week with the trailing cold front sweeping eastward, reaching the Appalachians Friday morning.The front will move through Central North Carolina Friday afternoon with mostly clouds and little or no precipitation.Behind that cold front, noticeably cooler weather will move into the region leading to temperatures more typical for early February for Friday night and Saturday.Another cold front is projected to move north to south through Central North Carolina Sunday night. This front might bring some rain Sunday night into Monday.A large area of high pressure moving into the Great Lakes then into the northeastern United States this coming weekend. The shallow low-level cooler air coming into the region behind Sunday nights front will set up a low-level cold air wedge. Temperature forecasts will be very tricky for Monday and Tuesday of next week. The concern is that readings could struggle to warm much into the 50s.A wave of low pressure forming along the front coming through Sunday night over the southern Plains will move eastward causing the front to slow down and then stall just south of Central North Carolina during Monday.As the wave of low pressure moves northeast, the front will be forced back northward as a warm front. However, that low-level cold air wedge could cause the front to remain south and east of much of Central North Carolina Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This overall pattern should lead to more rainy weather for Monday into Tuesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather