Finally Feeling Like Fall

Expect another warm afternoon today with highs around 80, but it will turn cooler tomorrow.The Triangle will likely squeeze in a dry day today between the rain near the coast and the rain associated with the cold front to the west, over the mountains. A southerly flow in advance of this front will promote a warmer day with afternoon highs around 80 under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.As the cold front moves into the area tonight, there may be a couple of showers in spots.Behind the front, we will once again find ourselves in a cooler air mass tomorrow as a northeast flow takes over. Low pressure is expected to organize and strengthen off the Delmarva Peninsula late tomorrow into Wednesday, which will help to reinforce the northeast flow across our region. This will keep our temperatures locked into the lower to middle 70s Wednesday, with a good deal of clouds. Some drizzle cannot be ruled out tomorrow as well.High pressure will then wedge back into the area for the rest of the week, providing pleasant fall weather Thursday and Friday, with highs in the middle and upper 70s.Have a great week!Bigweather