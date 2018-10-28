WEATHER

Dry Stretch

With an upper trough remaining over much of the East, temperatures will stay below average tomorrow through Tuesday. High pressure will build in from the west tomorrow and then settle overhead Tuesday. This will promote a good deal of sunshine each day.

That area of high pressure will shift eastward Wednesday and the surface winds will turn out of the south-southwest, sending temperatures into the lower to middle 70s. A front will approach the region on Thursday. This will lead to more clouds around on Thursday and a chance for widespread showers to return to the region later Thursday into Friday.

Have a great Sunday,
Steve Stewart
