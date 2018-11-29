WEATHER

The Warm-Up Begins

High pressure overhead will lead to a good deal of sunshine today. It will be a bit warmer for the afternoon hours, compared to Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s. That is still several degrees below average for the end of November.

As the high drifts eastward Friday, the flow will become more southwesterly and temperatures will continue to be on the rise nearing 60 under a partly sunny sky.

A weak disturbance passing by off to the north will lead to an increase in clouds later in the day and at night. A couple of spots north of the Triangle can also see a shower.

Meanwhile, a warm front lifting northward across the area can lead to a spotty shower west of the city Friday night.

Saturday morning will be largely dry ahead of an approaching cold front with a fair amount of clouds, and an afternoon shower. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The bulk of the rain with this storm will pass by Saturday night.

The cold front will slow down, if not stall, across the region Sunday. As a result, clouds, and even a shower, will remain in the forecast. The strong southerly flow will continue to deliver warm weather to the region. In fact, temperatures could rise into the low to low-70s across North Carolina Sunday afternoon, which would approach record high values in some locations.

Have a great Thursday!

