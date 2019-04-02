Spring Returns Tomorrow!

A strengthening storm near the Carolina coast caused a bone-chilling cold rain across the Triangle this afternoon and rain will shift east this evening as the storm center quickly moves off to the northeast. Afternoon temperatures were only in the 30s and low 40s--30 degrees below average!Wet snow fell with light accumulations on grassy areas from Charlotte to the Triad. The storm will rapidly move northeast and away from the coast tonight, and drier air will move in with clouds breaking some of the normally colder spots can have some frost. Lows tonight will be in the low and mid 30s.High pressure will build into the region tomorrow providing sunshine and a much warmer afternoon with a southwest flow. Highs tomorrow will soar into the mid 60s to near 70, a huge turn around!High pressure will move off the east Coast tomorrow night and Thursday providing fair skies at night and some sunshine and warmer conditions during the day Thursday. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.Meanwhile, a storm center currently crossing California will head our way Thursday night causing increasing clouds followed by some showers on Friday; otherwise, Friday will be cloudy and cooler. The Pacific storm will shift east Friday night and a weak area of high pressure will follow across the region and off the East Coast this weekend with clouds and partial sun and warmer afternoons. Another Pacific system will move in from the west on Sunday and could cause some showers and a thunderstorm as early as Sunday afternoon, but more likely Sunday night. The storm will be slow moving and will cause some showers and thunderstorms in the area Monday into Tuesday.Have a great evening,Chris