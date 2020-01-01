Seasonable 50s Tomorrow

I hope everybody had a great New Years Day!The first day of 2020 turned out to be a pretty nice day with high temperatures topping out just a couple of degrees above the normal high. High pressure that has helped to bring dry stable weather to central North Carolina the past couple of days is centered to the south and will continue to extend northward into the Carolinas tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and highs tomorrow back into the 50s.Another storm system will come our way by Friday and bring some showers to the region. A gusty southwest wind will push temperatures to well above normal levels once again, with highs in the 70s across most of the area. We could come close to setting another record on Friday.The heaviest showers will come Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches. The showers will taper off Saturday afternoon, but it will still be mild with highs in the 60s.Cooler air will move in Sunday and send our highs back to normal, which is in the low 50s. For snow lovers, unfortunately there are no signs of any significant cold or winter precipitation any time soon!Have a great evening,Chris