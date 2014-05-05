70s Return Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.Showers and storms will arrive tomorrow and some of those storms on Wednesday night will be strong. Showers will linger into the early morning hours on Thursday.A dramatic drop in our temperatures arrives for the beginning of April. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s and morning lows on Friday and Saturday will be below freezing.Even though April begins on a chilly note, the first several days of the new month will feature lots of sunshine.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather