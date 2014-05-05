Weather

70s Return Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will arrive tomorrow and some of those storms on Wednesday night will be strong. Showers will linger into the early morning hours on Thursday.

A dramatic drop in our temperatures arrives for the beginning of April. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s and morning lows on Friday and Saturday will be below freezing.

Even though April begins on a chilly note, the first several days of the new month will feature lots of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday!
Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for man who ran from Orange County crash, chase
Officials release photo of car linked to deadly Lumberton road rage shooting
Life after COVID vaccine put to test in new UNC-Chapel Hill study
LATEST: Wake County inmates get COVID vaccine today
George Floyd's NC family react to Chauvin's murder trial
Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing
2 hurt in Dunn drive-by shooting, police say
Show More
Some NC unemployed blame ID system for going weeks without benefits
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Wake Tech collaboration aims to increase minority women in STEM careers
Parking spaces become outdoor seating for Apex restaurants
Doctors warn of COVID, allergy symptom overlap as pollen count rises
More TOP STORIES News