Cool Again Tomorrow

Another wet Friday evening is on tap across the region as a couple of weak disturbances move through. The rain should be mostly on the light side, but some heavier showers are possible across the Sandhills this evening. The rain will move out after midnight, but a few spotty showers are possible through sunrise. Lows tonight will be in the
mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will be a cloudy and chilly day with some spotty drizzle, especially in the morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, well below the average of 61. But there's some good news for Sunday! A cold front will approach and set off a few morning showers, but we should dry out in the afternoon, and skies will brighten a bit. The southwest wind ahead of the front and a bit of sun will combine to boost temperatures into the low and mid 70s. It'll really feel like spring for a change!

The front will push offshore Sunday night and slightly cooler air will move into the region, especially by Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s, and upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. But there will be lots of sun, so it should feel pretty good!

Have a great weekend,
Chris




