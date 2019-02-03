High pressure will remain in control tomorrow keeping it dry across the Triangle with some sunshine and a pleasantly warm afternoon with highs in the 60s.A weak cool front will move into the region on Tuesday, and it will be unseasonably warm ahead of the front with sun and clouds and temperatures rising into the 70s, more like what we should have in April. The front will sink south of the Triangle and stall on Wednesday causing a few more clouds. Later next week, a Pacific storm center will pass to the north of the Triangle on Thursday and its associated cool front will follow into the Triangle on Friday. It will be unseasonably warm both days with highs in the 70s and record highs will be challenged.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell