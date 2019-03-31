Weather

70s today, showers tomorrow

It will be warm again today to start the weekend as highs climb into the mid and upper 70s. However, there will be more clouds around today as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will reach the Appalachians tonight, then move through the Triangle on Sunday with a band of showers and a thunderstorm in a couple of spots. It will be a cooler day Sunday with highs within a couple degrees of 60.

As the cold front drifts southeast of the Triangle Sunday night and Monday, much cooler air can be expected with highs falling into the low 50s for Monday, well below normal for this time of year. This is due to much chillier air being pulled southward by this cold front and a Canadian high pressure settling over the mid-Atlantic region. After this, we will be closely watching a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf coast next week. There is the potential for this to bring quite a bit of rain during the middle of next week across parts of the Triangle as it lifts northeastward. However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty with regards to this area of low pressure this far out.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart




