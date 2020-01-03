Rain To Start Weekend

A warm front since late yesterday afternoon has led to some rain in central North Carolina, which has averaged 0.25" to 0.50" in the Triangle. While there will be a residual shower or two around early today, there should be a lengthy period which is rain-free during midday and for a while this afternoon. Although clouds will limit any sun, a strong southwesterly flow of very mild and moist air is expected to push most temperatures into the lower 70s. While some maximum temperature records for January 3rd may be challenged, not many should be tied or broken. As a low pressure system along the northern Gulf Coast early today begins to track to the north and east, it will be dragging a cold front through much of the Southeast late today and tonight. Therefore, we do expect the areal coverage and intensity of shower activity to pick up again in the Triangle late this afternoon and especially early tonight. In fact, there could even be a thunderstorm or two by nightfall, especially in areas near and just to the north and west of Raleigh. Additional rainfall totals during the next 24 hours are expected to average between 0.25" and 0.50". Once the cold front clears the area late tonight, all precipitation will come to an abrupt end. Drier, cooler air will move in from the west with a strong, gusty northwest wind. This will help break up clouds, and tomorrow should turn out partly sunny with a gusty wind. High pressure building in from the west will help bring a dry and cooler weather pattern for Central North Carolina Sunday and Monday. A weak surface storm and cold front will approach from the west Monday night, leading to increasing cloudiness. This system will bring clouds and the chance for showers next Tuesday. That system looks to be progressive. Therefore, dry and sun-filled weather will return on Wednesday.Have a good weekend!Steve Stewart