79-year-old Calif. man makes 1st-ever snow angel in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- It took nearly 80-years, but a California man finally got the opportunity to fulfill a snow dream.
Caretakers at an assisted-living facility helped 79-year-old Edward Trejo make his first-ever snow angel.
Trejo, who know lives in Oklahoma, says he had never seen snow like the kind that recently fell during a severe winter storm in the area.
So after the storm passed, caretakers helped Trejo walk over to a blanket of fresh fallen snow.
Franciscan Villa, the retirement and assisted-living facility were Trejo lives, shared video on Facebook saying, "Today his wish came true!"
The video shows staff cheering him on as he made a snow angel on February 19.
"How does it feel? Is it cold?" a person asked. "It feels good," Trejo responded.
