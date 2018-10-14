High pressure will hold over the region as the weekend draws to a close, but an abundance of moisture from the west will stream over the mountains and lead to a wealth of clouds for much of the day. High temperatures will be dependent on how many sunny breaks we get. A cloudier day will keep temperatures in the mid-60s with more sun pushing the mercury near the 70 degree mark.
A warm, moist southerly flow on Monday will push temperatures to near
80 this day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. That next front will arrive Tuesday with some rain, and then behind that front, another cooler and drier air mass will arrive Wednesday through Friday.
Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
