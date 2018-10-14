High pressure will hold over the region as the weekend draws to a close, but an abundance of moisture from the west will stream over the mountains and lead to a wealth of clouds for much of the day. High temperatures will be dependent on how many sunny breaks we get. A cloudier day will keep temperatures in the mid-60s with more sun pushing the mercury near the 70 degree mark.A warm, moist southerly flow on Monday will push temperatures to near80 this day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. That next front will arrive Tuesday with some rain, and then behind that front, another cooler and drier air mass will arrive Wednesday through Friday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart