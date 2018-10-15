WEATHER

A Brief Warm Up

Today's weather across Central North Carolina will feature the return of September-like warmth and humidity.

There will be enough sunshine to boost afternoon temperatures above 80 in most places. The arrival of the warmer air will be due to a southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.

That front will bring plenty of clouds tonight through tomorrow night with a few showers from tomorrow onward into Wednesday morning. The clouds and showers tomorrow will hold temperatures down to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

After the front clears our region, there will be a clearing trend Wednesday afternoon and it will be cooler with readings in the 60s.

A period of dry, cool weather will persist Wednesday night through Friday with sunshine each day.

Then another cold front will bring us some rain on Saturday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

