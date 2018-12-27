84 percent of weekends have seen rain in 2018

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Do you feel like it has rained every weekend this year? Well, you're nearly right.
If you count the weekend as just Saturday and Sunday, it has rained on two out of every three weekends of 2018.
If you count Friday as part of the weekend, the stats get even worse.
"When you factor Fridays in, over 80 percent of the weekends have had rainfall," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
We have seen 34 out of 51 weekends w/ rain or snow @ @RDUAirport . Factor Fridays in, & that number goes up to 43 out 51! #2018inReview #Rain pic.twitter.com/uIijflSB9S— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 27, 2018
Fayetteville has not seen quite as much rain as Raleigh, but its numbers are still impressive.
I looked up the @CityOfFayNC numbers. Tho not as large as @RDUAirport they are still impressive. 28 out of 51 weekends w/rain or snow. Add in Fridays, and it goes up to 36 out of 51. #2018inReview #Rain #ncwx pic.twitter.com/4zuLU7Gnr8— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 27, 2018
The rain has not just happened frequently, it has come down in droves. In fact, 2018 will likely go down as the wettest year on record for the ABC11 viewing area.
Big Weather said he expects us to break the previous rain record Friday. If not Friday, then definitely by the end of the weekend. And it will be another wet weekend at that...