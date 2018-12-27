WEATHER

84 percent of weekends have seen rain in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you feel like it has rained every weekend this year? Well, you're nearly right.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Do you feel like it has rained every weekend this year? Well, you're nearly right.

If you count the weekend as just Saturday and Sunday, it has rained on two out of every three weekends of 2018.

If you count Friday as part of the weekend, the stats get even worse.

"When you factor Fridays in, over 80 percent of the weekends have had rainfall," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.


Fayetteville has not seen quite as much rain as Raleigh, but its numbers are still impressive.



The rain has not just happened frequently, it has come down in droves. In fact, 2018 will likely go down as the wettest year on record for the ABC11 viewing area.

Big Weather said he expects us to break the previous rain record Friday. If not Friday, then definitely by the end of the weekend. And it will be another wet weekend at that...
Related Topics:
weatherrainweather recordweatherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Warm & Wet Friday
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver made car look like unmarked police cruiser, officers say
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
Hospitals required to list prices online starting January 1st
Fans party in Shreveport ahead of Duke's Independence Bowl matchup
Ref who forced wrestler to cut dreadlocks now banned from district
NC GOP looks to override Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session
VIDEO: Missouri pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Show More
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Multiple injuries, traffic delays after crash on US 15-501 in Durham
Toddler found wandering alone in Raleigh parking lot
Durham neighbors concerned after reported looting of home destroyed by fire
North Carolina wildlife officials warn of deer disease
More News