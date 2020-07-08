National Hurricane Center increases chance that tropical system forms off NC coast Thursday

Fay?
The system that has yet to turn tropical is located right off the North Carolina coast.
WATCH: Here are the conditions at Nags Head as a tropical system is likely to form off the coast
The National Weather Center said it has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm soon. If it does strengthen and organize, it will be named Fay.
Sustained rainfall, high seas, and rip currents are expected to be the greatest impacts for North Carolina. The area of low pressure will continue moving northeast, away from the North Carolina coast through the weekend.
Drier air pushes in Friday lowering rain chances, and heating things up. Highs will reach the low 90.
Cristina
Tropical Storm Cristina formed late Monday night local time in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and is on its way to becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 season in any of the Western Hemisphere ocean basins.
As of Wednesday morning, the storm was located several hundred miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. It was moving away from the mainland at a speed of 12 mph and featured maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Thus far there have been three tropical storms and one tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific basin this year.
Meanwhile the Atlantic has had five tropical storms, and could be on the verge of a sixth-named storm this week.
Neither basin has yet spawned a hurricane, but that is about to change.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect Cristina to become not only the first hurricane of the North and Central American waters, but perhaps the first Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of at least 96 mph.