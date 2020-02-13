90s Again Today

The @NWSSPC has the eastern part of the viewing area in a Cat 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. Biggest threat = damaging wind. Timing = late afternoon. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/th6T6CWCdm — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The high at RDU yesterday was 92 degrees Fahrenheit, which was the fourth consecutive day of temperatures above 90. This is the longest stretch of the summer season thus far. Based on observations from RDU, temperatures for June 2020 averaged 0.4 degrees below normal with 2.62 inches of rain (normal is 3.52).An upper-level low will continue to spin over New England today with an upper-level trough extending south-southwestward into the Piedmont. Heights at 500 millibars will be slightly lower this afternoon compared to yesterday and, like yesterday, promote an unstable environment for clouds to build into a few thunderstorms across the Triangle this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has Raleigh on the far western area of a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms today.There were a few reports of wind damage north and east of Raleigh from yesterday afternoon's thunderstorms. With a similar environment today, there can be a few intense thunderstorms within the viewing area this afternoon and evening. The most intense thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and strong winds.Thunderstorm coverage across the viewing area is expected to be scattered and some areas may not experience rain at all. Maximum temperatures across the viewing area will largely be in the upper 80s, but some locations could reach 90 degrees. Regardless, it will feel like it's in the upper 90s to near 100 when factoring in humidity!As the evening progresses and boundary layer temperatures lower, the environment will become more stable. Thus, showers and thunderstorms will weaken and dissipate.The upper-low over New England and associated trough along the eastern United States coast will move offshore Thursday. With higher 500-mb heights and higher midlevel temperatures it will not be as unstable across the Triangle. A couple pop-up showers and thunderstorms can occur Thursday, but coverage will be spotty.Later in the week, a large upper-level ridge will establish itself over the central U.S. and leave our area on the eastern periphery with weak northerly midlevel winds. Instability will be low with no large-scale features to provide forcing. Thus, Thursday and Friday will feature dry and hot conditions.For July Fourth, latest models show a more unstable environment. Spotty coverage afternoon and evening thunderstorms are a possibility. At this point we want to emphasize 'spotty' and outdoor plans DO NOT need to be altered. Highs could reach the middle 90s on July Fourth with typical summertime humidity. If anyone is planning on spending time outdoors they should drink plenty of water and seek shade or air conditioning on occasion.Showers and thunderstorms with perhaps greater coverage are a risk both Sunday and Monday.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather