Hot this Weekend

A typical summer pattern will setup across the region as an upper level ridge overthe Plains migrates eastward into the Southeast US by Monday.An upper level shortwave trough tracking across the Northeast today will bring slight heightfalls across the area through Sunday. This will result in a few pop up showers or thunderstormsacross the Triangle this evening, though we do not expect anything widespread. A weak cold frontfrom the north will then move across the region tomorrow afternoon bringing a few pop upshowers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 90s today and Sunday with dew points in themid 60s.This upper level trough will move off the east coast of the US Monday afternoon, allowingheights to start rising again which will bring temperatures up into the mid and upper 90s fromTuesday through Thursday. Record highs look to remain in tact though, as we should remain a fewdegrees away. The closest we may come will be Tuesday with a forecasted high of 98 which is only3 degrees from the record of 101 set back in 1954.We will remain dry Monday through Wednesday with the upper level ridge in place, but a fewshowers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday as the ridge starts to break downand a few disturbances move across the area. Temperatures also drop a few degrees by the end ofnext week with the heights slightly falling.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart