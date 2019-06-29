Weather

Hot this Weekend

A typical summer pattern will setup across the region as an upper level ridge over
the Plains migrates eastward into the Southeast US by Monday.

An upper level shortwave trough tracking across the Northeast today will bring slight height
falls across the area through Sunday. This will result in a few pop up showers or thunderstorms
across the Triangle this evening, though we do not expect anything widespread. A weak cold front
from the north will then move across the region tomorrow afternoon bringing a few pop up
showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 90s today and Sunday with dew points in the
mid 60s.
This upper level trough will move off the east coast of the US Monday afternoon, allowing

heights to start rising again which will bring temperatures up into the mid and upper 90s from
Tuesday through Thursday. Record highs look to remain in tact though, as we should remain a few
degrees away. The closest we may come will be Tuesday with a forecasted high of 98 which is only
3 degrees from the record of 101 set back in 1954.
We will remain dry Monday through Wednesday with the upper level ridge in place, but a few
showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday as the ridge starts to break down
and a few disturbances move across the area. Temperatures also drop a few degrees by the end of

next week with the heights slightly falling.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart



