Say Goodbye to Spring

As an increasing southwesterly flow develops today, temperatures and humidity levels will climb. The weak shortwave that will move through the area may aggravate the atmosphere, especially in the afternoon with a little daytime heating. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible as this feature tracks through, with a higher chance closer to the Virginia state line.A southwesterly flow will continue into the weekend, and with the ridge overhead, it stays dry. Temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees both days, and it will be pretty muggy as well.The Monday forecast will hinge on how close a cold front to the west gets. If it gets close enough to the area, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon. That being said, we will continue to lean toward a drier forecast for now with the surface low far to the north and the upper-level ridge in place.Another potent storm developing in the Plains will move northeastward into the Great Lakes around the middle of next week.Again, with the surface low so far to the north, the front will struggle to make it into the Triangle. This will keep warm and fairly humid air in place over the area.Have a great weekend!Bigweather