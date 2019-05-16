Say Goodbye to Spring

A fairly dry and increasingly warmer and more humid weather pattern will be in place over the area through the weekend.An area of high pressure off of the Carolina coast this morning will bring an absolutely gorgeous day to the area with high temperatures ending up around 80 degrees and dew points remaining near 50.As more of a southwesterly flow develops tomorrow, temperatures, and humidity levels, will be climbing. A weak shortwave moving through tomorrow could touch off an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in a few spots, mainly north and east of the Triangle. Most of the area, though, should stay dry.A southwesterly flow will continue into the weekend, and with the ridge overhead it remains dry. Temperatures will be up closer to 90 degrees both days, and it will be pretty muggy as well.The Monday forecast will hinge on how close a cold front to the west gets. If it gets close enough to the area, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon. That being said, though, we will continue to lean toward a drier forecast for now with the surface low so far to the north and the upper-level ridge in place.Another potent storm developing in the Plains will move northeastward into the Great Lakes around the middle of next week. Again, with the surface low so far to the north, the front will struggle to make it into the Triangle. This will keep warm and fairly humid air in place over the area.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather