Even Warmer Air Headed In

Highs will continue to reach the 90s for the rest of the week, but we'll get a short break from the humidity today.

High pressure will build in across the area Thursday through the weekend. That will allow highs to climb to the low mid 90s. As winds at the surface turn from the south the humidity will begin the creep back up as well.

And as the humidity creeps in and the heat gets rolling, there may be a pop-up t-storm, but most locales stay dry!

By the end of the weekend through, the start of next week a front will approach the state. In return we'll see a better chance for a few afternoon storms across the area by Sunday.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather




